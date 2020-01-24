Janet A. Williams

A Memorial service will be held for Dr. Janet Ann Williams, 53, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador West Lemelle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Fr. Thomas Vu, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Beau Pre Memorial Park in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Janet entered this world on November 17, 1966 and left this earth for eternity on December 30, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Janet possessed great love for each of us and warmed our lives with her bubbly nature, raspy voice and warm hugs.
She will definitely be missed by her parents, Dr. Grady and Betty Williams; siblings Grady “Chip” Williams (Cynthia) and Bethany Williams all of Las Vegas, Nevada and Shawn Williams Sr. of Lafayette; the light of her life, her son Chance “BJ” Williams; nieces Ashley Williams, Kyara Bryant and Morgan Williams; nephews Shawn Williams Jr., Mason Williams, Ashton Williams, Noah Norris, Trey and Anthony Williams; paternal aunt Genita Mills; maternal aunts Ruby Richard, who was also her beloved, “Nanny Ruby” and Elodie Dargin (Rodney) and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her toddler son, Jordan Anthony Williams.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.