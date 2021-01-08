A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Janell Patin, 77, who passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Lafayette. Entombment will follow in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery in Loreauville. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Saturday.
A native and lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Ms. Patin was born on October 29, 1943, to the late Edgar Joseph Patin and Eve Marie Patin. She was retired from Iberia Medical Center and volunteered at the Solomon House. Ms. Patin loved people, visiting with everyone and always ready to go anywhere. She also enjoyed solving word puzzles and watching movies.
She is survived by her two daughters, Maxine B. Gonsoulin of Lafayette and Crystal B. Bernard of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Brandy Gonsoulin (fiance Scott Burtscher), Brett Bernard (Brittney) and Justin Bernard; eight great-grandchildren, Calvin Burtscher, Tyson Burtscher, Nathan Bernard, Cayden Bernard, Braylon Bernard, Eastton Bernard, Paxton Bernard and Avaleigh Bernard; and her former spouse and special friend, Alvin Bergeron, of New Iberia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Larry F. Patin.
Pallbearers will be Brett Bernard, Nathan Bernard, Cayden Bernard, Chuck Grubb, Ted Breaux and Rodney Patin.
Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Gonsoulin.
