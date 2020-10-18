Janel Ann Resweber

Funeral services will be conducted for Janel A. Resweber, 67, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church located at 108 E. St. Peter Street in New Iberia. Interment will follow at Fournet Cemetery in St. Martinville. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:40 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Resweber found serene peace passing from this life to another at 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish fond memories one son, Russell E. Louviere III; two daughters, Sunny Gardner (Caldwell Joseph) of Carencro and Heather Turner (Joseph Jr.) of New Iberia; one sister, Renee Resweber Arabie of New Iberia; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlyle and Barbara Resweber; her great-granddaughter Lailyn Locks; and her great-grandson Therin J. Turner Jr.
Serving as active pallbearers are Thomas (Bubba) Mier Jr., Latavian Locks Sr., Therin Turner Sr., Lanlien Turner, Bladien Turner and Zadien Turner.
The honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Briggs, Trey Turner, Victoria Briggs, Samantha Ragusa, Tommie Mier and Faith Peltier.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.