Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Jane Segura Myers, 78, who passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home in Cade surrounded by her family.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Louis Richard will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
Jane Myers (Segura) was born in New Iberia on August 23, 1942, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Soligny (Sos) Segura. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia class of 1960. She was a housewife for many years, attended the West Jefferson Nursing School program and was a nurse for eight years. Jane went on to assist her late husband in the elevator industry, ran their own successful business and did so until their retirement. She was affectionately known as the “The Elevator Lady.” She was a past president of the Lafayette Ladies Civitan Club as well as governor of the Louisiana Civitan Club, a member of the Friends of Grand Isle and a member of the Ruff Ruff Krewe of Blue Dog. She enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, loved to dance, flower arranging, sewing and to travel. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughter Angela (Angie) Voiles and husband Jeff of Youngsville; sons Troy Myers and wife Cathy of Youngsville and David Myers of Broussard; sister Mrs. Sylvia Bienvenu of New Iberia, eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace P. Myers and her sibling Susan Segura.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Voiles, Brodie Richard, Brett Myers, Carey Justin Brown, Khris Bell and Scott Guilbeau.
Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Smith, CJ Brown and Dixon Liljegren.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Civitan International Research Center, One Civitan Place, Birmingham, Alabama 35213-0744, a cause that was very near and dear to her heart.
