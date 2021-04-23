ST. MARTINVILLE — A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville for Jane E. Bulliard, 84, who passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and continue on Saturday at 8 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Weldon Moak will officiate at the funeral service.
Jane was born on June 9, 1936, in Jamestown in Bienville Parish to the late George Richard and Lucille Frey Eastin. The family moved to her father’s hometown of St. Martinville during the summer of 1941 when he became principal there. She graduated from St. Martinville High School where she was on the homecoming court in June 1954. She attended SLI (now ULL) and LSU. She married James B. Bulliard in 1955. She was a charter member of the Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church after professing her faith in Jesus Christ and being baptized on August 5, 1948. Jane was an office manager for Cajun Chef Products for over 50 years. She was a supporter of the Humane Society and St. Jude’s Hospital as an annual donor. In her spare time, she would attend multiple LSU football and basketball games with her husband. She enjoyed her time with her closest friend Bertha Willis, who formed a Birthday Dinner Club that would celebrate monthly, even when it was no one’s birthday. Jane will be truly missed by all.
Jane is survived by her husband, James “Jimmie” Bulliard; sons Jim Bulliard (Carmen), Andrew Bulliard (Miriam) and Timothy Bulliard (Carla); daughter Katie Brown (Carl); sisters Marjorie Eastin Melancon, Rebecca “Becky” Whitney and Cynthia E. “Sweet” Winterrowd (Bill); grandchildren Drew Bulliard, Carter Bulliard, Jonah Gauthier, Gabrielle Bulliard, Jasmine Thibodeaux, Jamie Bulliard, Ashley Roy, Kipp Brown, Karlie Cantrell and Kambie Stanley;16 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Danny Bulliard (Pat).
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Frey Eastin; brother G.R. “Dickie” Eastin; brother in-laws Ronald Whitney and Clifton Melancon; and nephew William Winterrowd Jr.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bulliard, Timothy Bulliard, Drew Bulliard, Carter Bulliard, Jonah Gauthier and Matthew Bulliard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aiden Bulliard, Avery Bulliard and Parker Gauthier.
The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers Wada Sullivan, Tammy Bernis, Sandra Batiste, Laura Thibodeaux and her niece Alyson Eastin Champagne.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnson St., Suite 200 Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.