Graveside services will be conducted for Baby Logan J. Linzer at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, with Rev. Mark Lewis officiating.
Baby Linzer departed this life at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.
He is survived by his father, Sterling Linzer III; mother, Mia Landry; one brother, Markel Linzer; three sisters, Shakira, Shatoya and Shanya Linzer; paternal grandparents, Jules and Carolyn Johnson and Sterling Linzer Jr. and Ricky Linzer; maternal grandparents, Michael and Pamela Landry; two uncles, Micah Landry and Jermaine Linzer (Bridgette); and one aunt, Latrisa George (Kevin), all of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by two uncles Keith Johnson and Michael Jamon Landry.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.