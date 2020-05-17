Jamie P. Thibodeaux

Loreauville — Funeral services were conducted for Jamie Paul Thibobeaux on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Loreauville with Brother Jessie Charpentier officiating the service.
Entombment followed at All Saints Mausoleum.
Jamie Thibodeaux was born on July 31, 1981, to Gloria Romero Thibodeaux and the late Gerald Thibodeaux Sr. of St. Martinville.
Jamie Thibodeaux, age 38, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 5:50 p.m. in St. Martinville.
Jamie enjoyed playing video games, loved his dogs and was a collector of guitars of all sorts. He loved being home with his family, friends, but most of all he held a special place in his heart for his goddaughter Myra Gulotta.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Romero Thibodeaux; his siblings Aaron Thibodeaux of New Iberia, Gerald Thibodeaux Jr. and wife Mary of Loreauville and Tammy Borel and husband Burt of St. Martinville; nieces and nephews Tayte Thibodeaux, Sayhra Thibodeaux, Kayla Hebert and Myra Gulotta.
Serving as Pallbearers are Gerald Thibodeaux Jr., Tayte Thibodeaux, Cameron Gulotta, Robert Laperouse, Aaron Thibodeaux and Burt Borel.
Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Thibodeaux Sr. and Beth Borel.
