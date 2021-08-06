A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Jamie Dauphine Ortuno, 43, who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New Iberia.
Rev. Barry Crochet will officiate. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.