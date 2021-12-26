James Wright and his twin sister Janet, were born on October 11, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, to James Wright and Jeannette Naugle Wright, all having previously deceased him.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. in the chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
After attending Erasmus Hall High School, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1954. Following basic training at Sampson AFB, New York, James trained as an Aircraft Accessories Mechanic and assigned to SAC. He cross-trained into Airborne Radar Maintenance and flew as an Aircrew Member on EC-121 Aircraft for eight years. He married the former Katherine (Sue) Kelly of Jeanerette in December of 1961.
During the Vietnam War, James served with the College Eye Task Force and participated in Operations Linebacker I and II. He also served at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Lockbourne Air Force Base, Ohio, Thule Air Base, Greenland, Goose Bay Air Base, Labrador, Clark Air Base, Philippines, McClellan Air Force Base, California, Kwang Ju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Keflavik Air Base and DET 310, Iceland, Da Nang Air Base, Vietnam, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Homestead Air Force Base, Florida, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico and England Air Force Base, Louisiana, the then home base of the historic Wing of the Flying Tigers, where he retired in January 1983.
His awards and decorations include the Senior Aircrew Member Aviation Wings, four Meritorious Service Medals with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, three Air Medals with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, two Air Force Commendation Medals with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, seven Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards with one Valor, one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, two Combat Readiness Medals with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, seven Air Force Good Conduct Medals with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, two Vietnam Service Medals with one Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, six Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbons with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, two United States Air Force NCO PME Graduate Ribbons with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, two Air Force Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbons with one Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
James performed duties as an Aircraft Mechanic, Airborne Radar Repairman, Special Electronics Technician, Avionics Superintendent, First Sergeant and Aircraft Maintenance Superintendent.
He is survived by his wife Katherine; one son, Frederick; one daughter, Sandra; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and cousins Russell Young, Edith Scharf and Sally Luchette.
Along with his parents and twin sister, James was also preceded in death by one grandchild.
In retirement, James worked for Naomi Heights Nursing Home and John Ward’s Hardware. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Air Force Association, Air Force Sergeants Association, Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Association, B-47 Veterans, Air Force Technical Applications Center Alumni and the Local Chiefs Group.