James Warren Abadie

Mr. James Warren “Zeke” Abadie Sr. of New Iberia was born on December 1, 1931, in Edgard and died of congestive heart failure at the age of 89 on March 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was married in Cleveland, Mississippi, to his beloved wife, Mollie Hinton, on December 28, 1960. James lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend to many.
He attended LSU where he earned a B.S. in Dairy Science and an M.S. in Extension Education. He was a lifetime fan of Tiger football and a season ticket holder for many decades.
James served as County Agent in Iberia Parish, working with the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center for 35 years. He is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions for his dedicated service to the agriculture industry. He received the Louisiana County Agricultural Agents
Association Distinguished Service Award in 1980 and was named to the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame in 2014. He was selected by the Sugar Cane Festival and Fair Association as the 2016 honoree. He continued his involvement in 4H after his retirement and served as a volunteer in many parish projects.
James was an avid hunter and fisherman and excellent cook, famous for his gumbo and expertly dressed salads. He was renowned for the citrus he grew in his backyard and enjoyed sharing his bountiful crops of satsumas and grapefruits with friends and relatives.
He was a devout Catholic and served in many capacities at the Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. He taught baptism classes, was head usher, an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and Treasurer for the St. Joseph Laymen.
James Abadie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mollie Abadie; two daughters, Marie Louise A. (Michael J.) Whelen of Houston and Mary Martin “Marty” A. (Dwayne Dexter) Dartez of New Iberia; son James “Jimmy” W. Abadie Jr. (Dr. Laura Gentry) of New Iberia; ten grandchildren, Janelle M. Whelen, Megan L. Whelen, Michael W. Whelen, Thomas J. (fiancee Mary Grace Sherlock) Dartez, Alexis C. Dartez, Noah J. (Blake) Abadie, Andrew H. Abadie, Asa S. Abadie, Luke M. Abadie and Claire E. Hohensee; two step-grandchildren, Deric D. Dartez-Santos (Jorge Santos) and McKinna M. Dartez (fiancée Johnny Chrismer); great-grandchild Betsy Grace Abadie; step great-grandchild Emery G. Santos; three brothers-in-law, Ivy Chauvin, Charles Riecke and Larry Miller; three siblings, Joseph Ferdinand “J.F.” (Ellwyn) Abadie, Dale H. (Ann) Abadie and Jeannette “Netsy” Abadie; sister-in-law Dr. Marshall Gunn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings Lloyd Abadie, Herman “Tom” J. Abadie, Shirley Chauvin, Therese LaFleur, Phyllis “Lou” Suski and Mona Ann Riecke; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Abadie, Mary Kinman and Hazel Miller; two brother-in-laws, Stanley Suski and Reggie Kinman; father, Joseph Ferdinand Abadie Sr.; and his mother, Mona Ann Abadie.
Pallbearers will be Michael W. Whelen, Thomas J. Dartez, Noah J. Abadie, Andrew H. Abadie, Asa S. Abadie and Luke M. Abadie.
A special thanks to his niece and her husband Doctors Jim and Linda Lipstate, Dr. Gus Ingraldi, Dr. Jose Mata and the ER and Cardiac Care Unit Staff at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow in Nativity of Our Lady Cemetery.
Due to Covid 19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Iberia Parish County Agents Office, 415 Providence St., New Iberia, LA 70560; Louisiana 4-H Foundation https://louisiana4hfoundation.square.site/; or Saint Joseph Indian School https://www.stjo.org/.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.