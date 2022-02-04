LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for James W. Clifton Sr., 75, at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Father Buddy Breaux as celebrant. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 4, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Loreauville, James W. Clifton Sr. passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence in Loreauville.
He was employed as an electrician and was a member of Local IBEW 901. He taught the electrical program and retired from South Louisiana Community College, New Iberia campus. He was a member of the Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department, serving as captain.
He was always proud of his military service in the Navy SeeBees.
Jimmy loved coaching youth and being involved with all local community activities. He loved his Loreauville Tigers!
Pop Jim will be greatly missed and loved by his entire family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda R. “Boobie” Clifton; his children Michael Clifton, James W. Clifton Jr. (Susan) and Brad Clifton (Julie); grandchildren Taylor Clifton, Chase Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Amelie Clifton, Adeline Clifton, Colette Clifton and Abigail Clifton; and sister Joan C. Trahan (Carrol).
He was preceded in death by his parents William Jeanne Breaux Clifton and one brother Glenn Jude Clifton.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Clifton, James Clifton Jr., Brad Clifton, Taylor Clifton, Chase Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Chad Trahan, Scott Trahan, Carrol Trahan and Julius Ransonet Sr.
The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, Dr. Jose Mata and staff, Dr. Jon Leleux, Dr. Moses Kitakule and Dr. Mehandi Haran for all their kindness and support they shared with our family during this difficult time.