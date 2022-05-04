Memorial services celebrating the life of James Ray Dartez will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately at a later time.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Evangeline Funeral Home located at 314 E. St. Peter Street in New Iberia on May 7, 2022.
Ray was born on April 24, 1944, to the late Neville and Anna Romero Dartez. On Thursday. April 21, 2022, at 2:10 a.m. Ray passed away peacefully. He was 77.
James, better known as “Ray” by friends and family, was a kind and generous man. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1968 and was honorably discharged. He later went on to start, own and operate his own mobile home business, J.R. Sales and Service.
Ray “walked with Jesus” and was a people person who enjoyed playing dominos with his pals, playing golf and going to the movies every weekend with his wife Lynda. Ray and Lynda had a passion for traveling. Some of their most memorable trips were to the Grand Canyon, Hawaii Islands, Puerto Rico, Cozumel and the Cayman Islands. He loved his family, especially the grandchildren, more than anything. Ray touched everyone he met and will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter Kelly Dartez; daughter Stacy Dartez Stutes; son-in-law David Stutes; grandchildren Jacob and Anna Hutchinson and Emma and Ava Stutes; siblings Aline Romero and her husband Larry and Pat Dartez and his wife Liz; and his nieces and nephew.
Along with his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his wife Lynda Dupuy Dartez; sister Ruth Dartez; and brother Adam Dartez.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion shown during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. #200, Lafayette, LA 70503.