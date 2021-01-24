James Peter Louviere was born February 23, 1937, in New Iberia and died December 19, 2020, in Austin, Texas, from COVID-19 complications.
The youngest child of Clarence and Julie Louviere, James was blessed with an abundant joie de’ vivre. As a teenager, he joined the Christian Brothers seminary in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He left the order to take part in the civil rights movement and arts scene of New York City.
During a visit home, he met Lynne Heintz. They married, moved to Germany and together raised four children. James taught and later became an administrator for schools supporting the US military community.
After returning to Louisiana in 1994, James continued his work in education and eventually resumed traveling. Wherever he was, he dedicated his work to science and learning and remained curious and open to the world. In his retirement, James devoted his energy to spreading joy and peace. He played guitar in any courtyard and he created a YouTube channel, “drhanzonscience,” to share his work.
Whether it was in Boston, Portland or Austin, James’s peaceful and loving spirit endeared people to him. He was loved.
He was especially close with his youngest daughter, Jeanne, who cared for him in his later years. The family would like to thank the staff at the Park Manor in Bee Cave, Texas and especially caregivers Judy, KK and Petra.
James is survived by his children Michelle (Andre), Jacques (Ellen), Remy and Jeanne; and his grandchildren Claire, Andre, Thomas and Jane.
A celebration will be held in New Iberia at a later date.