James P. Reedom

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. James Patrick Reedom at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia, with Rev. Thomas Vu, celebrant. A Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. followed by remarks from family and friends.
After the service, inurnment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane in New Iberia.
James Patrick Reedom was born on July 18, 1949, in New Iberia. He graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1968 and went on to earn a B.A. in Political Science from Grambling State University. He then earned a Master’s degree in Political Science from New York State University at Albany. He completed additional studies.
Mr. Reedom’s career as an educator included opportunities at, Grambling State University (Louisiana), Schenectady Community College (New York), Lincoln University (Jefferson City, Missouri) and Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
James Reedom authored two books entitled: THE PRO SE LAWYER and Twisted Sisters Dumb Brothers: A Descriptive Analysis of the Fall of the Black Race as We Once Knew It. In addition, he was listed as a noteworthy Paralegal, educator by Marquis Who’s Who.
James dedicated his life to setting up and advising small businesses and helping the disadvantaged for over 30 years. He was selflessly motivated to share with others all that he has learned. His love for helping others has impacted countless lives and communities throughout Texas and Louisiana. He developed Help is On the Way and Humanitas CDC organizations to help others in need.
He is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth R. (Artis Sr.) Harris, Lillian Frances Reedom and Jacqueline Reedom, all of New Iberia; three brothers, George (Laura) Reedom of San Antonio, Texas, and John (Paula) Reedom and Robert Reedom of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Reedom Sr. and Dorothy Lewis Reedom; four sisters, Martha Lizana, Margaret Mouton, Gloria R. White and Dorothy Marie Reedom; one brother, Marshall Reedom Jr.; one nephew, David Kurt Reedom; and one niece, Myra Denise Mouton.
The family would like to thank Rev’s Funeral Parlor Staff of Fort Worth, Texas, for the preparation of James’ remains for final burial. Special thanks to Park View Care Center Staff, his caregivers, Marshall Reedom III and Mason Reedom. The Reedom family is grateful for the love, comfort and excellent medical care given James in the last days of his life by the Staff and Medical Teams at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth Texas.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.