A funeral service will be celebrated for James Norris Buteaux Jr. at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Deacon Marty Cannon officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday until time of service.
James Norris Buteaux Jr. was born on January 28, 1955, to the late James Norris Buteaux Sr. and Nileas Verret Buteaux in Jeanerette and was one of three children born to that union. He closed his eyes to this earthy life, surrounded by his family on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the age of 67.
Norris Jr., as he was affectionately known, was a diesel mechanic at the Port of Iberia for many years. Outside of work, he had a love for outdoors, hunting and fishing. A loving, husband, father, grandfather and brother, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Kimberly Garner Buteaux; one son, James Blake Buteaux; two daughters, Morgan Buteaux and companion Chad DeRouen and Aurelia B. Davis and husband Marcus; five grandchildren, Kobe DeRouen, Makenzie DeRouen, Kohen DeRouen, Au’Mar Davis and Bre’Anna Davis; one brother, Glenn Buteaux and wife Debbie; and one sister, Cheryl Reaux and husband Billy.
He is reunited with his father James Norris Buteaux Sr.; mother Nileas Verret Buteaux Migues; and his stepfather Sidney Migues.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be James “Blake” Buteaux, Chad DeRouen, Marcus Davis, Morrill Billy Reaux, Billy Joe Reaux and Scott Romero.
Kobe DeRouen and Au’Mar Davis will be honorary pallbearers.
