Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for James McGurk, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Deacon Patrick Burke will officiate.
Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Jim was born on December 22, 1948, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in June of 1969, returning in June of 1971. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Martin McGurk, in Cape Town, South Africa, in April of 1983. A USCG Master Mariner for over 45 years, Jim worked in the Marine and Oilfield industry, traveling around the world captaining and dry docking some of the largest oilfield vessels of that time in places like Namibia, Cairo, Angola, Cura Sol, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Trinidad, Nigeria, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Curacoa, Belize and Guyana. He rode black stallions around the Egyptian Pyramids. His love of hunting as a child continued for years and traveling overseas gave him the opportunity to hunt some of the most exotic animals in Namibia, South Africa. He had two loves in his life, his wife and his daughter. Recently that became three when his grandson was born. Jim will always be remembered for being tough, but also for having a heart of gold.
Survivors include his daughters Amanda (Dustin) Louviere of New Iberia and Candice McGurk Bond of California; grandsons Elliott James Louviere of New Iberia and Justice Bello Bond of California; sisters-in-law Alice Kerry of Patterson and Betty Kerry of Lake Charles; brother-in-law Eldridge Humble of Iowa; an aunt Sarah Jean (Marion) Brossette of Carlyss; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth A. McGurk; his mother, Mary Mable Cheramie; brothers Merrick “Buddy” Oliver Kerry and Bill L. Kerry; and a sister Mary Francis Humble.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lainie Smith Moss for the care given to Mr. McGurk while he was in the hospital.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.