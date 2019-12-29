James Marc Buford

Funeral service, with military honors, was held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for James “Jimmy” Marc Buford, 53, who passed away on December 13, 2019, at his home in Layette after a two-year fight with brain cancer.
He was born January 25, 1966, in New Iberia and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. A proud and decorated veteran, Jimmy served in the US Navy as an Intelligence Analyst from 1992-1996 in Hawaii and Virginia and received Joint Service Achievement and Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, medals for Navy Good Conduct, National Defense Service and Rifle Sharpshooter Ribbons. He attended Hawaii Pacific University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business in 1996, as well as two Master’s degrees online in Hospital Management and Business. At the time of his death, Jimmy was employed with Halliburton and had over 27 years of oilfield experience in drilling, production and workover rigs.
Active in his community, Jimmy volunteered at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette, the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and a local food bank. He most enjoyed working out, watching Saints games with his neighbors and spending time with his grandson, Tatum.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Ranette Dugas Buford, of Lafayette; son Thorne Mikel Douet (Chelsea Rich Douet) and his much-loved grandson Tatum Mikel Douet, all of New Iberia; sister Nancy Buford Wenig and her children Samuel and Abigail Wenig of Denver, Colorado; and David and Sadie Leclair, all of Denver, Colorado; father-in-law Jim Dugas (Mary Smith Dugas) of Lafayette; and numerous dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marc William “Bill” Buford and Patricia Ruth Lacour Buford.
Pallbearers were Zack Armentor, Ben Armentor, John Fischer, T.J. Buford, Andy Saltsman, and John Ackal. David LeClair served as an Honorary Pallbearer.
The family wishes to thank their Points of View neighbors and friends who so lovingly supported them through this challenge as well as the staff of Hospice Compassus – Dr. Jason A. Cormier; nurses Lauren and Caleb; CNA Trisha and the numerous volunteers and sitters for the compassionate care given to Jimmy and his family.
An online guest book may be signed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.