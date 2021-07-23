A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. James Causey Manuel, 80, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem, Celebrant. He will await his resurrection at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
A gathering of family friends will be from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home with a Rosary to be recited at 8 a.m.
A native resident of New Iberia, he passed away on July 12, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lula Mae Porter Manuel of Opelousas; his son Troy Anthony Manuel (Laura) of New Iberia; one daughter, Kimberly Denise LaFonntaine (Garman) of Opelousas; his sister Brenda Manuel Shelling of Monroe; special friend Lou Anna Shelvin of Loreauville; two stepsons, Terry Brown (Denise) and Leonard Brown (Karen), both of New Iberia; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Causey James Manuel Sr. and Thelma Boutte Lewis, and one sister, Evelyn Francis Crier.
Active pallbearers will be Kyle Menard, Keith Jones, Clutch Brown, Leonard Brown III, Derrick Moreaux and Kevin Vital.
Honorary pallbearers will be Levy Brown, Leonard Brown Jr., Keith Vital, Eugene Sonnier, Dallas Sonnier and Adam Sonnier.
Condolences can be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560.