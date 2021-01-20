A funeral service for James M. Gaspard will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating the service.
Family requests visitation to begin on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel.
A resident of New Iberia, James M. Gaspard was born in New Orleans to Melburn J. and Dorothy Jean Korndorffer Gaspard on September 25, 1949.
Mr. Gaspard, 71, passed away at his residence peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 1:45 a.m.
James worked in the oilfield for Red Fox for 15 years. After the closing of the company, he started a sandblasting company called Maxtec Inc., which he and Maxine operated together. At the time of his death, he was manager of Maxtec Rentals, LLC.
James loved being with his family especially his grandchildren. He had a passion for bass fishing. He was a member of the Skeeter Bass Fishing team and he owned a number of fishing boats.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maxine Sherman Gaspard; his granddaughter Harley L. Gaspard of New Iberia and her mother, Weazy C. Gaspard, of Bayou Vista; sister Cindy G. Ransonet (Lynn) of New Iberia; and nephews Jamie Ransonet (Jessie) and Jacob Ransonet (Angelle), both of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melburn J. and Dorothy Jean Korndorffer Gaspard and his son Brent Gaspard.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
