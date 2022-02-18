Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Lee Delome, 81, of Broussard will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Greig Gaspard officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022. It will resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and continue until service time.
Mr. Delome was born on February 1, 1941, in Lake Arthur to parents Spurgeon and Lula Mae Semar Delome. He was a high school graduate of Jennings High class of 1959 and afterwards served his country honorably in the Army during the Vietnam era.
After his service in the Army, Mr. Delome worked for Baker Hughes for 43 years as a manager. He enjoyed watching the Saints play, camping, square dancing and he loved listening to Swamp Pop music. He especially cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara Fontenot Delome; daughter Tiffany (David Jr.) Downs of Decatur, Georgia; son Chance (Kristi) Delome of Lafayette; two brothers, Leroy (Susan) Delome of Hackberry and Daniel (Linda) Delome of Egan; and three beloved grandchildren, Aven Downs, Anson Downs and Zachary Delome.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings is in charge of the arrangements.
