Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, for James K. Pesson, 76, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Acadian Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. by Randy Gaspard with the Men’s Rosary Group.
Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery.
James was born on March 23, 1943, in New Iberia and passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. He was stricken in his early age with the deadly disease Polio that affected both hands, but he managed to elevate himself to the Master Mechanic grade of 40 plus years with High Crop Equipment (John Deere) and Taylor Boat Rentals.
James was well known with the farming industry as a friend and helping hand with his knowledge of hydraulics, electronics and overall mechanics. His phone number was always available to people in need. He will be remembered by his nicknames, Boo Boo and Voom. He enjoyed boating, fishing, motor mechanics and motorcycling. If you couldn’t find him eating breakfast at the Waffle House or seafood at Seafood Connection, you could probably catch him walking the aisles of Lowes or Walmart.
He is survived by his brothers Earl P. Pesson and wife Charlene, Charles Pesson and Mike A. Pesson and wife Mary; sister-in-law Geraldine Pesson; and his nieces and nephews Rodney Pesson, Julie Pesson, Chad Pesson, Melissa Ayme, Chantele Gibson and Robin Pesson.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Joseph Pesson and Bertha Hebert Pesson; and one brother, Claude G. Pesson
To view guestbook go to www.acadianfuneralhome.net.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia, is in charge of arrangements, 802 Weldon St., 364-6162.