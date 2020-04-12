James Joseph Bonin Jr.

Lt. Colonel James “Jim” Joseph Bonin Jr., USAF (Ret.), 76, of Pensacola, Florida passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was a graduate of USL, receiving a degree in Business Administration.
He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Bonin and his mother, Nolia Bonin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Lynette Prosser Bonin; beautiful daughters, Michelle Buer (Steve) and Monique Bonin; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, Amanda, Juliette, Dylan and Brittany; sisters, Lois Blanchard (Howard) and Lillian Workman; as well as his brother David Bonin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Pensacola, Florida with interment at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, Florida are handling the arrangements.