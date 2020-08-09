James “Jim” L. Anderson Jr. passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from complications associated with COVID. He was 79 years old.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Father Matt Wollett, of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, will officiate.
James was born in Natchitoches on December 12, 1940, but spent the majority of his life in New Iberia, which he considered his hometown. He loved growing up in New Iberia with his parents, Dorothy and James, and his three brothers, Harry, Lonny and Bobby.
In high school, Anderson was very active in sports, especially football, and lettered in track. He loved restoring and repairing cars. He graduated from New Iberia High School in 1958 and attended the college now known as UL Lafayette before joining the Louisiana Army National Guard. He spent over 30 years in the Army National Guard, including a 10-year assignment to Jackson Barracks in New Orleans before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
After retiring from the National Guard, he served as the Director of Emergency Management for Iberia Parish for 16 years. During this time he was in charge of the 911 Center, helped prepare for various hurricanes, worked hard to preserve the Louisiana coastline with the Christmas Tree Recycling Project, and was in charge of Homeland Security for the parish.
Jim loved fishing, cooking, playing poker, and building/repairing things and was talented in all of these areas. He was involved with Ducks Unlimited with his brother Harry and they often cooked dishes for that organization as well as for a local supper club. Jim also loved cooking for his family and would cook a special lunch every Sunday for his wife, kids and grandkids.
Jim was married to Patricia “Pat” Magers Anderson (whom he met while attending UL) for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his brother Alonzo “Lonny” Anderson and his parents, Dorothy Hall Anderson and James Anderson Sr. He is survived by two of his brothers, Harry Anderson and Robert “Bob” Anderson, as well as his wife Pat, his sister-in-law Sara Magers Hudson, his two children, James Lamar Anderson III and Sarah Anderson Riggs, and son-in-law Kevin Riggs. He was the proud grandfather (Poppy) to Ethan Joshua Riggs and Emily Caroline Riggs. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
To view on-line obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.