A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Highland Baptist in New Iberia for James H. Chauvin Jr., 72, who passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. Interment will follow in the Rosehill Cemetery. Rev. David Denton will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Chauvin was born on February 9, 1948, in Orange, Texas to the late James H. Chauvin Sr. and Betty Deville Chauvin. He retired from Texaco Pipeline and then worked for Superior Energy as a safety trainer. Mr. Chauvin was also an Adjunct Professor at SLCC in New Iberia, teaching oilfield safety. He was a founding member of the Cruisin’ Cajun Country Car Club, a member of the Ford and Mustang Club of Acadiana and a former member of the Jaycees. His hobbies included softball, drag racing, restoring antique cars and he was also a Civil War re-enactor portraying the 18th Louisiana Infantry/Crescent City Battery and the 114th New York Infantry/2nd Massachusetts Light Artillery.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Chauvin of New Iberia; two daughters, Christi (Toby) Chauvin Bailey of New Iberia and Niki Chauvin of Youngsville; two sons, Ryan (Heather) Mayard of Meaux and Rusty (Rachel) Mayard of Meaux; three brothers, John (Ellen) Chauvin of New Iberia, Jerry (Joni) Chauvin of New Iberia and Jerry (Linda) Feller of Harper, Texas; two sisters, Cindy Kern of New Iberia, and Dianne (Avon) Fletcher of Harper, Texas; fourteen grandchildren, Peyton Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Justin (Simone) Bailey, Matthew Louviere, Alex Louviere, Justin Mayard, Brinkley Mayard, Aniston Mayard, Grant Mayard, Lauren Mayard, Isaac Mayard, Sarah Mayard, Lily Mayard and Gavin Campbell; and two great-granddaughters, Ainslee Breaux and Tatum Bailey, due to arrive in May.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Chauvin Sr.; mother, Betty Jo Deville Chauvin Feller; stepfather, Alvin C. Feller; and a step brother Robert W. Feller Sr.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Louviere, Alex Louviere, Justin Bailey, Peyton Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Justin Mayard, Gavin Campbell and Shane Thibodeaux.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.