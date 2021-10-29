Funeral services will be conducted for James Franklin Garrett III, 94, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemell Drive, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem, celebrant. Interment will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ of New Iberia Cemetery in Freetown. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m.
James F. Garrett III was born in New Iberia to proud parents James F. Garrett Jr. and Mable Nicholas Garrett, now deceased,, on November 30, 1926. On October 21, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness, the Lord sent His Angels to bring him home to enjoy his everlasting life.
He was the oldest of three children. “Jimmy,” as he was affectionally called, graduated from Iberia Parish Training School. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Springfield, Illinois, and was drafted into the Army. During his military service, he met and married Gertrude Jackson and they were blessed with three children Iran, Muriel and Vernita.
Jimmy worked as a manager for Franklin Office Supply Company in Chicago, Illinois for many years. He started his own janitorial business where his son, Iran Sr. and grandson Iran Jr., worked with him until he retired in 1987. He was a strong believer in prayer and was the first to tell you, “God makes no mistakes.” He fought a good fight and lived a long, blessed life. He was affectionately called “Gabe” in Chicago by family and friends and was loved by all.
Jimmy moved back home to New Iberia after many years in Chicago and remained very busy working, planting and tending to his garden and getting grass to grow under the tree in his sister Margaret’s front yard. He loved decorating her yard for various holidays. Jimmy also had a passion for photography and never missed an opportunity to capture the event on film.
He leaves to carry his legacy his son Iran Garrett Sr. and daughter Muriel G. Nutall (Amos); and to cherish his memory his sister Margaret G. Bryant; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Givens Smith and Carolyn Edwards; son-in-law Stephen Wrenn Sr; eight grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Awaiting his arrival are his wife Gertrude J. Garrett; his daughter Vernita G. Wrenn; his parents James F. Garrett and Mable N. Garrett; grandparents Dr. and Mrs. James F. Garrett (Edna); his sister Marion G. Broussard; nephew Gregory Broussard; and niece Muriel L. Broussard.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.