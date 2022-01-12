Funeral services will be held for Mr. James “Paw” Frankland Parr, 85, at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Nathan Comeaux officiating. Inurnment will
follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, January 14, 2022, at David Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Friday.
A native of Alvord, Texas, and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Parr passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by his family.
James proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was on the USS KEARSARGE CV33 and the USS ORISKANY. During that time, he was responsible for the maintenance of the actual fighter planes aboard the carrier ships. He then joined the rodeo circuit where he was a bareback bronco and bull rider. He told many stories of competing from town to town, also breaking many bones. He then decided to come to South Louisiana and worked in the oilfield industry for 52 years. He began his oilfield career as a roughneck for many different companies and worked his way up to Mud Engineer for Milchem. He also owned and operated Hipar Incorporated. He retired from AMBAR at the age of 72. He loved being a salesman and taking care of people.
He had a patent on a centrifuge and was an award-winning wood carver. He refinished and made furniture, cane seating, loved to read and was never afraid to try something new. He whittled Santa Clauses and angels. He loved gadgets and had a shop full of tools.
He loved watching his grandchildren play sports at Catholic High New Iberia and could be heard cheering all of the team members on. He was quite a character with his quick whit and he loved to tell stories of growing up in Texas.
Jim loved animals and always had one of his dogs Buttons, Tootsie, Tippy and Petie in his lap.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beulah Ann Doiron Parr, whom he met at TGMC while being a patient. He would follow her around the hospital until he was able to get her to agree to going on a date. Six months later they married.
He is also survived by his sons James L. Parr, Timothy J. Parr and Thomas D. Parr and wife Cherlo; daughters Kay A. Parr and companion Aaron Allemand and Kathryn P. Hobbs and husband Michael; son-in-law Matt Hernandez; sister-in-law Merle Parr; grandchildren Dra’ D. Parr and wife Coty, Aimee’ N. Hernandez and companion Zeth Loveless, Alyssa H. Melancon and husband Chase, Courtland T. Parr and wife Madison, Taylor J. Hernandez and wife Hailey, Chloe K Hobbs and Kody K Hobbs; great-grandchildren Austin Parr, Wyatt “Punkin” Melancon, Byron Parr, Connor Parr, Estelle Parr and Emmy Parr; and many nieces and nephews. He had added members to the family out of their love for him and his love for them.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Kim P. Hernandez; parents F.L. and Susie R Parr; in-laws Gustave and Beulah D. Doiron Jr.; brothers Christopher Parr and Luther Parr and wife Rosemary; sisters Johnnie P. Lee and husband Hugh, Lois P. Harbruck and husband Charles and Betty P. Sands and husband Lloyd.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Samuel Shuffler, Dr. Juan Perez, the staff of Audubon Hospice, Dr. Gautam and Iberia Medical Center for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Parr’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
