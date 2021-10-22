James F. Garrett Oct 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for James Garrett, 94, who died at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of James Garrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home James F. Garrett Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com