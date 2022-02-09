A funeral service will be held for James “J.T.” “Jimmy” Ewing, 86, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Mr. Ewing passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital of Lafayette.Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
The officiant will be Rev. Ernest Brown, who is graciously traveling from Little Rock Assembly of God in Kountze, Texas, which Jimmy helped to construct as a teenager.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, and continue on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
A resident of New Iberia, James Thomas “J.T.” “Jimmy” Ewing was born in Saratoga, Texas on April 2, 1935.
He proudly served our country in the Army National Guard and worked as an oilfield consultant. He was an avid hunter and a life member of the NRA. He was also a Mason (former past Master of the Aurora Lodge #193) and a Shriner. Mr. Ewing also enjoyed fishing at his camp on Toledo Bend and RVing with his beloved weiner dog Hermann. What he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Mr. Ewing is survived by two daughters, Debbie Ewing Iblings (Loren) of Duson and Tina Ewing Roy (Charlie) of The Villages, Florida; five grandchildren, Michelle Iblings, David Iblings (Kristina), Sarah Leonard (Mike), Taylor Roy (Heather) and Tucker Roy (Leann); and four great-grandchildren, Jude Leonard, Samuel Leonard, C.J. Iblings and Diana Iblings.
He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Marie Savoy Ewing; his brother William Ewing; and his parents William Howard Ewing and Addie Elnora Elmer Ewing Wakeland.
Pallbearers will be David Iblings, Taylor Roy, Tucker Roy, Mike Leonard, Loren Iblings, Charlie Roy and Jeff Savoy.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
