Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020, for Rev. James E. Deal, 68, at The Glorious Church Worship Center, 1216 David Street in New Iberia. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Dr. Kenneth LeLeux will officiate the services.
Interment will follow in the St. Matthew Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 8 a.m. at the church until time of service.
Rev. James E. Deal died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Chateau Terrebonne in Houma. He was a native of Sunflower County, Mississippi and a resident of New Iberia for many years. Rev James E. Deal was employed by The Port of Iberia where he worked as a sandblaster and painter. He also drove trucks for Coastal Timber.
He leaves to cherish special memories, his wife, Barbara J. Deal of New Iberia; father, Otis Deal Sr. of New Iberia; two sons, Kevin J. Oppenheimer Jr. of New Iberia and Kevin Bonnet; one daughter, La’Tonya Bonnet; five sisters, Martha Black and Earlene Broussard of New Iberia, Paula Darby and Valarie Berard of Houston and Joetta Polk of Atlanta; one grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Curry Deal; two brothers, Otis Deal Jr. and David Deal Sr.; maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Georgia Curry; paternal grandparents, Alex and Ida B. Deal; in-laws Horace and Della Rose Spencer; and brothers-in-law Wilton Lumpkin Sr. and Frank Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Oppenheimer Jr., Gregory Spencer, MacArthur Spencer, Julius Cunningham, Tevin Oppenheimer and Theotis Deal Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Broussard, Tommy Price, Otis Batiste, Paul Curry, Vernon Deal, LeRoyal Deal, Samuel Deal and Nicholas Berard.
Journet and Bolden Funeral Home of New Iberia, 711 South Corinne Street is in charge of services.
