Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. James Corbett Sprague Jr., age 91, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time.
A native of Coalgate, Oklahoma, and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Sprague passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Sprague served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed with Texaco for 34 years and retired as a Division Manager. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church and the Masonic Aurora Lodge No. 193, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason.
He raised cattle for many years, enjoyed spending time outdoors and cherished time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynne Sprague of Broussard; one son, James Corbett Sprague III and wife Kristin of New Iberia; one brother, Donald L. Sprague and wife Betty of Coalgate, Oklahoma; one sister Kathleen Fleck of Coalgate, Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Allison Sprague, James Corbett Sprague IV and Jamie Sprague.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaWanda Stanfield Sprague; parents, James Corbett Sprague Sr. and May Florence Wheeler Sprague; one brother, William F. Sprague; and his brother-in-law Donald E. Fleck.
Pallbearers will be members of the family and friends.
Donations may be made in his name to Highland Baptist Christian School, 708 Angers, New Iberia, LA 70563.
