James Comeaux

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for James “Chris” Comeaux, 70, who passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Msgr. Keith DeRouen will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Comeaux was born on September 13, 1949, to the late Caesar and Yvonne Duplantis Comeaux. He was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and had worked in the oilfield for many years. Chris loved playing his guitar, country, cooking and playing cards.
Survivors include his sons Skylar Comeaux and wife Tammy of Youngsville and Jansey Comeaux and wife Allison of Lafayette; brothers Phil Comeaux and wife Susan of Mobile, Alabama, Audie Comeaux and wife Connie of New Iberia, Troy Comeaux and wife Vanessa of New Iberia and Tracy Comeaux and wife Patti of Lafayette; grandchildren Caitlyn Comeaux, Caroline Comeaux, Ella Comeaux and Cohen Comeaux.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1303 St. Jude Avenue, New Iberia, LA 70560.
To view online obituary, and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.