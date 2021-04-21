COTEAU — Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for James Boyd Jones, 79, who passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mr. Jones is survived by two daughters, Angela C. Jones and Terri A. Jones of New Iberia; two sons, Michael C. Jones (Christine) and Jason Jones (June) of New Iberia; thirteen grandchildren, Nathan Beisser (Holly), Kyle J. Toucheque (Carissa), Chasitie Broussard (Chasity Aguillard), Trae Broussard, Ethan M. Jones (Ashley), Kristen B. Stewart (Cole), Emily Oubre (Taylor), Jason “T.J.” Jones Jr., Charli Broussard (Blade), Trace Tilbury (fiancee Olivia Fontenot), Cullen J. Jones, Jaci Mae Jones and Kathy White; eleven great-grandchildren, Autumn Stewart, Katherine Beisser, Gabrielle Beisser, Hunter Stewart, Landon P. Jones, Camden Jones, Lex Oubre, Vivian Tilbury, Jack-David Jones, John-Luke Jones and Elliot Broussard; three siblings, Sue Colomb, Peter Jones (Charlene) and Thomas “Tommy” Jones (Brenda), all of Abbeville; and his beloved fur baby Lady.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Lynn Menard Jones; father, Sinclair F. Jones; mother, Jeannette Jones; and two siblings, Theresa Broussard and Phillip Jones.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Beisser, Kyle J. Toucheque, Trae Broussard, Ethan M. Jones, Jason “T.J.” Jones Jr., Trace Tilbury and Cullen J. Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Peter Jones and Thomas “Tommy” Jones.
As I sit here, thinking of what to write for Pop’s obituary, I struggle to find the right words, because it seems as though anything I have to say will never add up to who this man was, and what he meant to so many people. He was such an incredible human. If we are being honest, he was humanity’s finest. He has shown us all what it means to love, to put your family first, to give without conditions, how to work hard and how to have faith in not only yourself but in God’s plan.
James went by many names, but his favorite name was Pop. He loved his kids, grandkids and great-grand kids with everything he had and was always there for us when we needed him.
He was a heck of a fisherman and loved taking his grandkids and kids out fishing. Just — just don’t let him touch your fish because it would mysteriously disappear from your hook. Yes, I’m still sour about that beautiful bass I caught when I was nine that just “fell off the hook.”
I could write a novel about all the things this wonderful man has taught us all, but Pop didn’t like being fussed over. He didn’t really enjoy gatherings, so if we could file in an orderly fashion, say ‘hi’ and ‘bye,’ and hurry this up, he would appreciate it. He has things to do and people to see.
While we show love, remembrance and gratitude for him, I would like to leave you with these words that Pop, in his infinite wisdom, always shared, “Don’t thank me. Thank the good Lord for people like me.”
The family would like to thank his caregiver Annette Blanchard and Kindred Home Health, Bridgeway Hospice and Home Instead for exceptional care. They would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to his loving caregiver Micah Foret for extraordinary care and compassion.
