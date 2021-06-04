James Boyance

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. James Peter “Slim” Boyance, 81, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon, Gerard Jordan, O.Praem., celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and the cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at noon on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence.
“Slim,” a devout Catholic, was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. He was employed by the City of New Iberia as an Inspector for over 20 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, James Christopher Boyance (Annie), Brock Anthony Boyance of New Iberia and David Michael Boyance (Tyesha) of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Vivian Marie Davis of New Iberia; one brother, Herbert Boyance (Ruby) of Lafayette; one sister, Bernadette Sias of Saint Martinville; 15 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Boyance Sr. and Alma Roy Boyance; four brothers, Leroy Boyance, Charles Boyance Jr., Edmond Boyance and Nolan Boyance; two sisters, Thelma Wesley and Sedonia Hill; and one grandchild, Courtland Hall.
Active pallbearers are Denzel James, Darron Collette, Edward Collette, Nolan Davis, Donavon Davis and Selby Clay.
Honorary Pallbearers are Craig James Vallier II, Caleb Paul Vallier, Keith Provost, Tanj Boyance, Brandon Polk, Da’Vonta Turner and Whitney Leon Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA ,70560.