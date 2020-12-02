James Boudreaux

An outdoor celebration of life will be held for Jimmy Boudreaux on Friday December 4, 2020, from 6 p.m. until, at his home in Broussard.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole Simond Boudreaux; their two sons Justin and his life partner Ada Fuentes and Matthew and his fiancée Molly Bulliard.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Enid Boudreaux, and his sister Mary Boudreaux.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to M.D. Anderson at gifts.mdanderson.org.
Condolences may be sent to the Boudreaux family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Hwy., 837-9887, is in charge of arrangements.