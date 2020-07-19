Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for James Anthony Derise, 68, who passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in New Iberia. Msgr. Jace Eskind will officiate.
Entombment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A lifelong area resident, Mr. Derise was born on August 22, 1951, in Louisa to Roy and Judy LaJaunie Derise and worked at the Morton Salt Mine for over 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Derise of New Iberia; sons Chase (Courtney) Derise of New Iberia and Brady (Jamie) Derise of Lydia; mother Judy LaJaunie Derise of Lydia; stepdaughter Nicole (Chad) Segura of Loreauville; sisters Jan (Dwayne) Derise of Lydia, Ginger (Laney) Guidroz and Lana (Ricky) Thibodeaux of Lydia; sister-in-law Rosie Derise of Lydia; grandchildren Max (fiance’ Errin Rowell) Derise, Gabrielle Derise, Luke Derise and Harper Derise; great-grandson Pierce Derise; step grandchildren Montgomery Gonzalez, Malory Segura and Meghan Segura; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Derise; a brother Rocky Derise; and his first wife Pauline Tabb Derise.
Pallbearers will be Brady Derise, Chase Derise, Dwayne Derise, Ross Derise, Max Derise, Chad Segura and Montgomery Gonzalez.
Honorary Pallbearers include Patrick Migues, Errol Derouen and Laney Guidroz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
