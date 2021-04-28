A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for James Allen Boudreaux, 72, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant and Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the concelebrant.
James passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence surrounded by the love of his family. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum with full military honors conducted by the Iberia Parish Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
James Allen Boudreaux is the fourth of six children born to Edwin and Velma Field Boudreaux on June 23, 1948 in Coleman, Texas. He married the love of his life, Gloria Boutte Boudreaux. To this beautiful union came three daughters. They were committed to raising their children in a loving Christian home. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family at backyard barbecues, family vacations and visits with his siblings. As “Poppa,” he cherished every moment with his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially attending their special events and athletic games.
Furthermore, James was a veteran of the US Navy who served his country honorably during the Vietnam Era. He was employed in the oilfield as a production foreman and retired from Chevron/Texaco after many years of employment at Iberia Field at Tee Bayou. Outside of his career in the oilfield, James gave of his talents and leadership as a Sports Editor for the Daily Iberian, a member of the Iberia Parish School Board and was instrumental with the forming of the Home Rule Charter Commission for Iberia Parish. He was a former member of the New Iberia Jaycees and active in his church parish of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church where he was once a Eucharistic Minister, religion teacher and head of maintenance.
James was loved by many, especially his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria Boutte Boudreaux of New Iberia; three daughters, Edie Pourciau and husband Chad of Broussard; Julie Romero and husband Jason of Durango, Colorado, and Katie Boudreaux and husband Anthony Tuggle of New Iberia. He was “poppa’ to ten grandchildren, Joshua Boudreaux and wife Shavon, Jacque Boudreaux, Jean-Paul Boudreaux, Alexis Boudreaux, Chayse Romero, Abby Romero, Emmy Romero, Katelyn Landry, Benjamin Landry and Regan Hamilton; and a host of precious great-grandchildren. He was brother to Harold Boudreaux Sr. and wife Diane of New Iberia; three sisters, Jeannie Matthews of Lafayette, Gloria Burton and husband Johnnie of Columbia, Tennessee and Pam Duhon and husband Butch of New Iberia, and his sister-in-law Sue Boudreaux of Delcambre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Velma Field Boudreaux; two brothers, Carroll Boudreaux and Henry Boudreaux; his in-laws, Inez Romero Bourque and Etienne Boutte; son-in-law Bobby Boudreaux; and his brother-in-law Paul Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Boudreaux, Chayse Romero, Katelyn Landry, Abby Romero, Jacque Boudreaux, Ben Landry, Jean-Paul Boudreaux, Emmy Romero, Alexis Boudreaux and Regan Hamilton.
The family would like to thank Dr. Siefker of MD Anderson, the staff and volunteers of Hospice of Acadiana and especially Nativity of our Lady Parish for providing loving care, comfort and spiritual support through James’ illness.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N Richelieu Circle, New Iberia, LA 70560 and/or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.