Jamal Robinson

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Jamal Ky’Montay Robinson, 8, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 7:55 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Jamal was a second grade student at Caneview Elementary School in New Iberia. He leaves in God’s care, his mother, Deshantee Robinson; father, Edward Joseph III; four brothers, Jason Joseph, Junior Joseph, Justin Joseph and Jayden Joseph all of New Iberia; maternal grandmother, LaQuitta Robinson of New Iberia; maternal grandfather, Terrance Lockett of New Iberia; paternal grandmother, Lisa Joseph of St. Martinville; paternal grandfather, Edward Joseph Jr. of St. Martinville; other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.