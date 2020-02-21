Jamaal James

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Jamaal Anthony Joseph James, 36, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Shimike Brumfield, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
“Mally” as he was affectionately known, was a resident of St. Martinville. He attended school in New Iberia and SLCC Evangeline Campus in St. Martinville, where he successfully obtained his welding diploma. Jamaal gifted his mother with a kidney in December 2005 and will gift someone with his cornea.
He passed on February 8, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center after his life was tragically taken by a hit and run driver in St. Martinville, doing what he loved to do, riding his four-wheeler.
Jamaal leaves to cherish his precious memories, his four sons, Keagan Faucheaux, Kadyn, Karter and Kylon James all of St. Martinville; one brother, Jamarkus James (Shaquanna) of Scott; one sister, Jermanie Broussard (Courtney Sr.) of New Iberia; four nephews, Ja’Brailon James, Courtney Broussard Jr., Courtlon Broussard of New Iberia and Landon Bonnet of Scott; ; one niece, Jerney Broussard of New Iberia; five aunts, Joyce, Dianna, Lissia, Willie Mae and Suzette James all of St. Martinville; three uncles, Arthur James Jr., Martin James and Carlin James all of St. Martinville; godparents, Marian Garrett and James “Jim” Raymond of New Iberia; one godchild, Alexas Champagne of Youngsville; special friends, Dustin Champagne, Hope Champagne, Kristie Faucheaux and Cory Guilbeau; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Alvin James and Brenda Raymond James; maternal grandparents, Robert Raymond Jr. and Geneva Joseph Raymond; paternal grandparents, Arthur James Sr. and Theresa Wiltz James; uncles Steven Raymond, Robert Raymond Jr. and Roland James.
Active Pallbearers are Trevon Brooks, Robert Raymond III, Dustin Champagne, Isaac Cooper, Danial Perrodin, Byron Wiltz and Cory Guilbeau.
Honorary Pallbearers are Arthur James Jr., Martin James, Carlin James, Jamarkus James, Ja’Brailon James, Keagan Faucheaux, Kadyn James, Raymonte Linzer, Princeton James, Karter James and Kylon James.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.