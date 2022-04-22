Jacqueline R. Derouen

A memorial service for Mrs. Jacqueline Derouen, the former Jacqueline Romero, 68, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Pastor, officiating. Inurnment will be held on a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, until the time of the memorial service. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 10:17 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Rocky Derouen of New Iberia; one daughter, Angelique Derouen of New Iberia; stepdaughter Carla Dworaczyk of New Iberia; two grandsons, Brice Derouen and Brock Derouen both of New Iberia; two granddaughters, Isabella Derouen and Savannah Derouen both of New Iberia; one sister, Tammy Peltier of New Iberia; two brothers, Ricky Girard and Wayne Bouillon both of New Iberia; two nephews, Brandon Maturin and Braton Maturin both of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ferris J. Derouen Sr; two sons, Ferris Derouen Jr. and Shelly Romero; mother Lorraine Huval; father Shirley Romero; niece Lilly Broussard; and grandson Shelly Derouen.