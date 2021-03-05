Jacqueline Mitchell Jacobs

A celebration of life will be conducted for Jacqueline “Jackie” Jacobs, 72, the former Jacqueline Mitchell, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street. Rev. Donald L. Wright will be officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
A native and resident of St. Martinville, Jacqueline transitioned from Earth to eternity at 6:52 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Terrebonne General Hospital surrounded by her family.
Jackie, as she was affectionately known, had a beautiful spirit. She was a 1967 graduate of Adam Carlson High School and she attended Southern University for two years. After spending time in college, she began her career working at the family business, Mitchell’s Drive Inn in St. Martinville. In 1984 she was employed as a school bus driver for St. Martin Parish School Board. Jackie had a love for the students who rode her bus and driving each and every one of them to school was her passion. After 35 years of service, she retired in 2016. Her desire to help children during their most difficult time made her decision of participating in the Foster a Grandparent program an easy choice. She served there for two years and made a lasting impression on each child that she encountered.
Jackie was an active and faithful member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served on the homecoming committee and the Pastor’s Aid Committee. Her many hobbies included gardening, home improvements projects, spending time with family and friends, cooking and traveling with her children. She was a member of the Red Hatters (Dazzling Sugar Mamas). Jackie had a love for sports and was an avid Saints fan.
She leaves in God’s care two sons,Brent Moore and Chad Moore of St. Martinville; one daughter, Cindy Moore Williams (Charles) of New Iberia; two brothers, Ronald Mitchell (Kathy) and Rev. Eric Mitchell (Carolyn) of St. Martinville; three stepchildren, Dr. Sharone’ Jacobs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Raymond Jacobs III of New Iberia and Kechia Lee of Cade; two grandchildren, Jarred and Char’Lese Williams of Chicago, Illinois; five stepgrandchildren, Tanner and Nicholas Jacobs of New Iberia, Amelie Volcy of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Remayah and Redaya Ledet of Cade; one brother-in-law, Melvin Neveu Jr. of St. Martinville; four sisters-in-law, Marlene J. Delahoussaye, Veronica Daron of New Iberia, Carline Mitchell of St. Martinville and Brenda Daron of Gardena, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her beloved dog Simba.
She will join in glory her husband, Raymond “Ra Ra” Jacobs Jr; her parents, Irving and Stella Mitchell; one brother, Donald Mitchell; one sister, Sheila Mitchell Neveu; father-in-law, Rev. Raymond Jacobs Sr., mother-in-law, Mary Joseph Jacobs; three brothers-in-law Charles, Lloyd, Melvin Daron; and a host of aunts and uncles.
