Jacqueline Mary Tyler

A memorial service celebrating the life of Jacqueline “Jackie” Mary Tyler, age 83, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Chaplain David Owens will officiate.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Jackie was born to O’Neil and Carrie Hebert Tyler on April 9, 1936, in New Iberia. She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, class of 1954. Jackie was noted and honored to be the first official Akzo Nobel employee in North America in March of 1994 and was in the company’s special publication that year. She stayed with that company until her retirement. A loving friend to all, Jackie will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her dear friends Barbara Alleman, Rhonda Champagne and husband Blaine and Shannon Rodrigue and husband Mark; their children Travis Champagne and wife Sarah, Hunter Trahan and Adrin Mouton and husband Brodie; their children’s children, Travis Champagne Jr., Easton Mouton and Sawyer Mouton; her sister-in-law Sandra Tyler; her nephew Chris Tyler; and her beloved dog Sweetie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O’Neil and Carrie Hebert Tyler; brother O’Neil Tyler; and nephew Timothy Tyler.
The friends of Jackie would like to extend special thanks to Hope Healthcare and Hospice for their kindness and support.
