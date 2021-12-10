Jacqueline D. Batiste

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Jacqueline Batiste, 69, the former Jacqueline Davis, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. She will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 4:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at New Iberia Manor South in New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Russell Lewis Jr. (Savitra) of New Iberia; one daughter, Latonya Smothers (Waylon) of Duson; six brothers, Allen Ray Davis Sr. (Marie) of Saint Martinville, Jerome Jeanlewis (Adrienne), Charles Jeanlewis, Darrell Jeanlewis, Leon Davis all of Jeanerette and Armstrong Manuel (Mary Louise) of New Iberia; four sisters, Prophetess Gloria Jenkins of New Iberia, Elder Diane Davis of Lafayette, Gwendolyn Cormier (Ronald) of Lafayette and Norma Jean Hurst of Jeanerette; five grandchildren, Joshua Lewis, Johnathan Lewis, Torian Lewis, Russell Lewis III and Alaya Smothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell Batiste; stepfather Obie Hopes Sr; her parents Pastor Murray Davis Sr. and Annie Mae Jeanlewis Hopes; one sister, Mary Louise Jackson; one brother, Murray Davis Jr.; niece Pamela Jenkins McGrew; great-niece Porscha Jackson; one great-nephew, Jamal Jackson.
Active pallbearers are Russell Lewis Jr., Joshua Lewis, Torian Lewis, Russell Lewis III, Waylon Smothers and Jonathan Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers are Allen Ray Davis, Jerome Jeanlewis, Charles Jeanlewis, Darrell Jeanlewis, Leon Davis, Armstrong Manuel Jr. and Ronald Cormier Sr.