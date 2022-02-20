A memorial service will be conducted for Jacob John “Jack” Kraker, 84, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum with Military Honors conducted by the Iberia Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 1303 St. Jude Ave. in New Iberia prior to the service beginning at 8 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group in church at 8:30 a.m.
A native of Albany, Minnesota, and a resident of New Iberia, Jack passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:40 p.m.
Jack retired from PHI after 40 years of employment, was a member and captain of the B.O.M. Volunteer Fire after 12 years of service and real estate agent for Van Eaton and Romero for many years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Lay Minister at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Pesson “Joanie” Kraker of New Iberia; his son John Kraker of New Iberia; his daughters Margaret Eikel and her husband Henry of New Iberia and Katherine Birchfield and her husband Matt of Christiansburg, Virginia; his grandchildren Amanda Chrisley and her husband David, Erin and Nate Birchfield, all of Christiansburg, Virginia, and Louis, Eleanor and Camille Eikel, all of New Iberia.
Jack was preceded in death by his father Matt Kraker and mother Mayme Winter Kraker.
Memorials can be sent to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, 432 Bank Ave., New Iberia, LA 70560, ARC of Acadiana, 6400 Hwy. 90 W. Frontage Road, New Iberia, LA 70560 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.