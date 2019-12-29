Funeral Service for Jacklyn B. LeBlanc will be conducted on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. James Nquyen officiating the service. Burial will be at Beau Pre Mausoleum following services.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until closing time at 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m..
Visitation will resume on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Jacklyn B. LeBlanc, 66, was native, and lifelong resident of New Iberia. She was born on November 27, 1953 in New Iberia to Allen A. and Lela Romero Benoit.
Jacklyn loved spending time with her family, playing pool with her friends. She was a huge New Orleans Saints football fan. First and foremost, Jacklyn was a true-blue Elvis fan.
Jacklyn is survived by her children, Roy LeBlanc, Jr., wife Angella of Abbeville, Shawn LeBlanc, wife Teresa of Midland, Texas.; brothers, Clifton J. Benoit, Allen A. Benoit Jr.; sister, Millie Rodrique; life partner, Albert Friou of New Iberia; grandson, Zachary LeBlanc; stepchildren, Chrissy Friou, Mindy Friou, Albert Friou, Jr. and Stacy Friou.
Serving as pallbearers are Albert Friou Jr., Wayne Louviere, Zachery LeBlanc, Kevin Bonin, Toby LeBlanc and Chance Erwin.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Roy LeBlanc Sr. her parents, Allen A. and Lela Romero Benoit: one brother, Elray Deuron and five sisters, Claylee LeBlanc, Rosemary Deuron, Joyce Benoit, Carolyn Deroun and Mayetta David.
You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of handling the arrangements.