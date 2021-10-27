JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Jackie P. Stevens, 61, at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 400 Provost Street, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jackie P. Stevens passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Louisiana Extended Care.
She loved her children very much. She was a great cook and loved watching cook shows and cooking the things she learned for her family.
In her spare time she liked playing Bingo, going to the casino and crocheting different items for the family.
Jackie is survived by husband of 62 years James A. Stevens; three children, Joshua Stevens (Meghan), Jake Stevens (Exzile) and Jada Stevens (Vee); three grandchildren, Chloe’ Songne, Karsyn Stevens and Lucus Huynh; and siblings Raymond Picard (Elizabeth), Kent Picard Sr. (Mary) and Annette Derise.
Serving as pallbearers are Joshua Stevens, Jae Stevens, Vee Huynh, David Stevens, Kent “Rosco” Picard Jr., Robert Stevens and James Santiny.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ella Mae LeBlanc Picard; siblings Carolyn Stevens and Jacqueline Landry; stepfather Harry Lecamus; and stepbrothers Allen Lecamus and Earl Lecamus.
Honored to serve as pallbearer is Evan Picard.
