Jackie Marie Brown

Graveside services will be conducted for Jackie M. Brown, 41, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1610 Neco Town Road. Rev. Mark E. Lewis officiating.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Jackie departed this life at 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Adeline.
Jackie lived a pure and simple life and happily mingled congruently with everyone she knew. There was nothing others could ask of her that she was not willing to aid in. Jackie was an avid fan of singer/dancer Janet Jackson and took advantage of every opportunity to witness her performances in person. She will surely be missed for her kind and altruistic service to others.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit two brothers, Ronald Brown of New Iberia and Roland Brown Jr. of New Orleans; six aunts, Lois Brown, Mary Andrews, Gladys Sophus all of New Iberia, Minister Geraldine Brown Reed of Lake Charles, Rena Brown Adams of San Francisco, California, and Peggy Tines of Chicago, Illinois; two uncles, Edward Simmons of Houston, Texas, and Edmond Simmons of Chicago, Illinois; one niece, Rolanda Brown-Viltz of New Iberia; a special friend, Delgina Toussaint of Sorrel; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Brown Sr. and Cynthia Andrews Brown; two brothers Orlando Brown and Peter Joseph Brown; paternal grandparents, Jules Clifford and Ollie Randall Brown; and maternal grandparents, Audrey Londo Moore and McClenan Andrews.
Serving as active pallbearers are Waynetter Eabair, Moses Eabair, Zechariah Davis, Ronald Johnson Sr., Justin Young, Dredrick Armstead, Terrell Smith and Javon Mitchell.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.