A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for J. Wayne Waguespack , 79, who passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Waguespack was born on March 19, 1940, in Vacherie to the late Stanley Waguespack Sr. and Inez Bourgery Waguespack. He retired from Iberia Bank after 38 years of service and was an avid football fan of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. He enjoyed watching any other sport until the next football season.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 56 years, Patricia LaSalle Waguespack of New Iberia; son Gregory Waguespack and wife Wendy of New Iberia; daughter Yvonne Luke and husband John of Austin, Texas; brothers Val Waguespack and wife Janie of Houston, Stanley Waguespack and wife Fern of New Iberia and Steven Waguespack and wife Dora of Houston; and grandchildren Valey Waguespack, Lauren Luke and Dillon Luke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Waguespack.
