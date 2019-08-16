JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for J.C. Viator, age 95, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, he was a partner with his brothers and part owner of Viator Brothers Farms and active in the sugar cane farming industry. He enjoyed gardening with a shovel and hoe and a veteran of the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his children Lester Viator and wife Mona of New Iberia, Russell Viator and wife Beverly of Jeanerette, Yvonne V. Mannina and husband David of Jeanerette, Phyllis V. Brumfield and husband Bart of Franklin and Douglas Viator and wife Belinda of Jeanerette; two brothers, Roy Viator and wife Mildred of Jeanerette and Ordley Viator and wife Hilda of New Iberia; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Ida L. Viator; parents, Abara Viator and Mae Blanchard Viator; siblings Lloyd Viator, Lillian Vincent, Dudley Viator and wife Girlie, Wilson Viator Sr. and wife Frances, Roosevelt Viator and wife Nella, William Viator and Lois Romero and husband Francis.
Pallbearers will be Cheramie Viator, Jason Mannina, Dusty Viator, Blake Viator, Jesse Brumfield and Austin Thibodeaux
Honorary Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements.