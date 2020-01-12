Funeral arrangements are pending for J.C. Derouen, 83, who died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. at a local nursing and rehabilitation facility.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
