JEANERETTE — A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Ivory Gibson Sr., 96, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with the pastor, Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ivory Gibson Sr. was born on September 26, 1923, in Glenco, to Joseph Gibson and Cora F. Gibson. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Cora N. Babineaux-Gibson for 66 years; to this union three children were born, Ivory Jr., Anthony Ray and David Wayne.
Ivory accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He became a member of First Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Curley Batiste, Rev. Dr. A.D. Teno and Rev John Simmons. He remained a member and served faithfully under the present pastor, Rev. Arthur L. Alexander until Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Ivory dedicated a life of service to his family, friends and church. He served energetically as a Deacon and a Treasurer at First Jerusalem. He was a member of The Masonic Evergreen Lodge No. 31; holding the position of Senior Steward. Ivory worked many years for the Bourgeois Family.
Ivory was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Gibson; two sisters, Mary Green and Josephine Jeanlouis; two brothers, Edward Colar and William Gibson; two sons, Ivory Gibson Jr. and David Wayne Gibson; the love of his life, Cora N. Babineaux-Gibson; and one grandson, Christopher Maurice Gibson.
Ivory leaves to cherish his memories of a well-spent beautiful life, one son Anthony Gibson Sr. (Angela) of Lawton, Oklahoma; grandsons Anthony Gibson Jr. (Annette) of Beaumont, Texas, Anthony R.T. Gibson of Alexandria, Virginia, DeVante Gibson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Caleb August and D’Wayne August both of Jeanerette, Vernon Campbell III of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and D’Anjelo Dukes of Lawton, Oklahoma; granddaughters Amber Haven of Anchorage, Alaska and Indya Campbell of Lawton, Oklahoma; great-grandson DeVaughn Gibson of Dallas, Georgia; great-granddaughters DeOnne Cooper and ZyMonnie Vick of Oklahoma City, one brother, Wilton Gibson Sr. of Jeanerette; one sister-in- law, Anna Mae Roman of New Orleans.
Active Pallbearers are Masonic Evergreen Lodge No. 31 members.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wilton Gibson Sr., Anthony Gibson Jr., Anthony R.T. Gibson, DeVante Gibson, Caleb August, D’Wayne August, Vernon Campbell III, D’Anjelo Dukes and Dwayne Sayles.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.